Gordian Advisors LLC Buys 15,436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gordian Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.7% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

