Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.62.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after buying an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 435,014 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,434,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

