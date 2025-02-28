GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 934,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $4.34 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

