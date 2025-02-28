GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 934,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $4.34 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.
About GrainCorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.