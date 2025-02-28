Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.