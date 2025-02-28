Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 294.2% in February

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 294.2% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
