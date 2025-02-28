Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenway Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of GWTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 130,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Greenway Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
Greenway Technologies Company Profile
