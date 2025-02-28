Gregory A. Potts Sells 10,000 Shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Potts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,852.30. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lottery.com Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of LTRY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Lottery.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 594.64% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.