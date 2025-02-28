Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 2,931 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.62 and a 200-day moving average of $270.58.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

