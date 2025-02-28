Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 690 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,790 shares of company stock worth $23,161,540. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

