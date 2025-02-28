GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Cavco Industries worth $84,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,688. This trade represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total value of $364,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,878.16. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,519 shares of company stock worth $2,806,172. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $518.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.46. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

