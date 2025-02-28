GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 432,926 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of APi Group worth $94,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in APi Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,941,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 243,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

