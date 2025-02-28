GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $57,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of JAZZ opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.