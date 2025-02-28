GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 151,990 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,990 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.