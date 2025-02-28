GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 162,297 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,297 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.06% of Stifel Financial worth $115,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Several analysts have commented on SF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

