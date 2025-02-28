GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of CBIZ worth $66,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in CBIZ by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 322,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,349,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

