Hahn Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises 5.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Virtu Financial worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

