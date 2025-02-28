Haleon (LON:HLN) Posts Earnings Results

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.66%.

LON HLN traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 395.30 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 76,461,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,171,533. The company has a market cap of £35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 308.37 ($3.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 379.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

