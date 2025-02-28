Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.

Hammerson Trading Down 0.1 %

HMSO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 273.60 ($3.45). 189,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.