Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.
Hammerson Trading Down 0.1 %
HMSO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 273.60 ($3.45). 189,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.
