Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF (TSE:HPYT) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF (TSE:HPYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:HPYT opened at C$9.94 on Friday. Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.38 and a 12 month high of C$11.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.