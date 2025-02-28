Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.62. Hayward shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 198,229 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 2,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hayward by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hayward by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Hayward Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.