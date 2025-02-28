HC Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

