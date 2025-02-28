HC Wainwright Cuts Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Price Target to $11.00

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 17,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,612,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,276,400. This trade represents a 0.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,825. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

