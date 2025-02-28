H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

