Head to Head Comparison: Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) vs. GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of GeneDx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

GeneDx presently has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential downside of 28.38%. Vsee Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.68%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than GeneDx.

This table compares GeneDx and Vsee Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $305.45 million 9.08 -$175.77 million ($1.96) -51.53 Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.87 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Vsee Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -17.12% 3.33% 1.69% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Summary

GeneDx beats Vsee Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

