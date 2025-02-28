Head to Head Comparison: Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) vs. GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.7% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of GeneDx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GeneDx
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
|Vsee Health
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GeneDx and Vsee Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GeneDx
|$305.45 million
|9.08
|-$175.77 million
|($1.96)
|-51.53
|Vsee Health
|$6.38 million
|0.87
|-$4.41 million
|N/A
|N/A
Vsee Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx.
Profitability
This table compares GeneDx and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GeneDx
|-17.12%
|3.33%
|1.69%
|Vsee Health
|N/A
|-182.59%
|-58.26%
Summary
GeneDx beats Vsee Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
About Vsee Health
VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
