Henry Litchfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,597.50. The trade was a 27.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bank7 Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.46.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
