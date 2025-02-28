Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,507.58. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $17,600.00.

Heritage Global Price Performance

HGBL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.