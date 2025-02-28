Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,507.58. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 5th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $17,600.00.
Heritage Global Price Performance
HGBL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Stock Eyes New Highs as Growth, Dividends Drive Gains
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Using Bitcoin to Grow Their Treasury Reserves
- Trading Halts Explained
- March’s Hottest Stocks: 5 Buys to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.