Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

