Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

