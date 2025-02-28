Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 17,166 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.10% of IAC worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359,327 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IAC by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,259 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 581.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 25.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

