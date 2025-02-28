Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $19.84 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

