Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 96,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,491. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

