HighPeak Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Roth Capital

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.73. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 406,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 164,398 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

