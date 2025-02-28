Hilltop Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

