Hilltop Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

