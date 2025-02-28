Hilltop Partners LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $27.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

