Hilltop Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned 5.84% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

GHYG stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.