Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 350,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,315,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

