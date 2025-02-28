Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HGV. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.