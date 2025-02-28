Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.27 and its 200 day moving average is $398.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

