Hosking Partners LLP Buys 23,944 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.42% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMR. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,081.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE AMR opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average is $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $146.26 and a one year high of $432.10.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

