Hosking Partners LLP Has $28.94 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320,747 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of CEMEX worth $28,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $190,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 166.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,852 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 63.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,688 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,862,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 1,848,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Get Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.