Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,770 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of RLX Technology worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its position in RLX Technology by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 28,440,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 7,159,064 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,386,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.69.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

