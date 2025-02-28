Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Copa worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Copa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Copa Trading Down 1.2 %

Copa stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.