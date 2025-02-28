Hosking Partners LLP Sells 48,516 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the quarter. DHT accounts for about 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 2.29% of DHT worth $34,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 68,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of DHT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.39. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

