HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

HP stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,724.80. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

