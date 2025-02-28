Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Humana worth $187,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $261.49 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

