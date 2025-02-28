ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

ICF International Stock Down 20.7 %

ICFI stock traded down $20.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. 1,458,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. ICF International has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

