ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.550-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

