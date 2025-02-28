IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,433 Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.06% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDSI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.