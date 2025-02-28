IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,715 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 176.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.39.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.